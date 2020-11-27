e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman BJP leader, 4 others arrested in human trafficking case in Chhattisgarh

Woman BJP leader, 4 others arrested in human trafficking case in Chhattisgarh

The arrests were made after a married woman, who was abducted and sold off, managed to reach to the police and told her story.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:40 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

Police arrested five people, including a woman BJP leader of Raipur, in the last five days for their alleged involvement in human trafficking which took place in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district, a senior official said.

Rajnandgaon police in a statement claimed that the arrests were made after a married woman, who was abducted and sold off, managed to reach to the police and told her story.

Police said that the accused were identified as Sajda Sayyad (32), Salman Khan (30), Junaid Khan (22) and Shubham Tiwari, all residents of Dongargarh and were arrested on November 23. Another accused, Ganga Pande, was nabbed on Thursday from her residence in Raipur.

Pande was a ward-level BJP leader in the state capital and was expelled from the party on Friday afternoon.

“After the incident came into light, state BJP president Vishnudeo Sai immediately expelled Pandey from the party. She was ward-level leader from north of Raipur,” said state BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas.

Rajnandgaon police claimed that the 23-year-old victim in her statement said she was befriended by Sajda and on September 11 was invited to her home for tea. The victim’s 3-year-old son was with her when she reached her house. Subsequently, the accused had offered her tea mixed with some sedatives and after drinking it she fell unconscious.

Also read: Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground

When she gained consciousness after a few hours, the victim was at Raipur airport from where she was taken to Delhi on a flight. Three other accused who had accompanied her threatened to kill her son if she narrated the incident to anyone, the police claimed.

From Delhi, the woman and her son were taken to Haryana by road and were kept in a rented house there. Tiwari allegedly raped the woman before she was being sold to a person identified as Suresh for Rs 1 lakh.

“After a few days, the woman tried to escape with her kid from his clutches but she was caught and handed her over to the gang that sold her. The woman was again sold to another man named Rajesh in Haryana for marriage. However, when the woman narrated her ordeal to Rajesh he informed the local police and facilitated her return to Dongargarh,” police said.

“After reaching Dongargarh on November 22, the woman lodged a case in this connection and the four accused of the town were immediately arrested. The investigation revealed the involvement of Ganga Pade, a local politician from Raipur who had arranged for the tickets for the accused to travel to Delhi,” the police said in a statement.

tags
top news
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
Stan Swamy case: Never recovered straw, sipper or sought 20 days’ time, says NIA
Stan Swamy case: Never recovered straw, sipper or sought 20 days’ time, says NIA
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In