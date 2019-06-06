Woman burnt alive for resisting rape by relative: Police

A 22-year-old woman who was set ablaze on Wednesday night after being raped by a relative, died on Thursday during the course of treatment at the Bhagalpur medical college hospital here.

Police officials confirmed that the woman was raped by the cousin of her brother-in-law. The accused has been arrested with assistance from villagers who nabbed the culprit and handed him over to the police.

“We had registered a case against the accused under the IPC Sections 376/ 307 yesterday. However, since the victim has died, the investigating officer has been directed to incorporate other necessary sections in the FIR in light of the victim’s death,” Bhagalpur SSP Ashish Bharati said. He added that the investigating officials have been directed for early completion of investigation, filing of the charge sheet against accused to ensure speedy trial in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused, who is a resident of a nearby village, had visited the victim’s house on Wednesday and chose to stay overnight with the family. In the afternoon when he found the victim alone at home, he attempted to rape her.

Also read: 30-year-old woman raped, filmed by 5 men in Rajasthan’s Pali

When the woman resisted, he set her ablaze. Neighbours and locals on hearing the victim’s cries for help rushed to her rescue and nabbed the accused. The villagers also thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

The police added that the woman had attended a function at a relative’s place earlier this week. The accused had also gone there but when on Thursday, the victim and her family returned home, the accused accompanied them. Upon reaching home, all male and female members of the family left for their work, leaving the victim and accused alone at home.

Requesting anonymity, a police official said that the woman identified the accused as culprit who set her ablaze in a statement made to the executive magistrate.

Also read: Verdict in Kathua rape-murder case likely on June 10

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:06 IST