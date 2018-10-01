Today in New Delhi, India
Woman allegedly burnt to death over dowry dispute in Muzaffarnagar village

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for failing to fulfil their demand for a car in dowry.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 14:19 IST
Press Trust of India
A woman of Nagla Jasoi village in UP’s Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly burnt to death over dowry. (Photo used for representational purpose only)(PTI File Photo )

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry dispute at Nagla Jasoi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Parul was set on fire on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital.

According to a complaint filed by her father, Parul’s husband and in-laws had been harassed her for failing to fulfil their demand for a car in dowry.

A case has been registered against her husband Vijay Kumar, father-in-law Vinod, mother-in-law Rekha and brother-in-law Chottu. All the accused are on the run, the police said.

Parul got married to Vijay Kumar one-and-a-half years ago.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:18 IST

