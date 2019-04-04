Woman constable attacked with acid after she rejects marriage proposal

A woman police constable sustained burn injuries when four miscreants, including a man who had been forcing her to marry him, threw acid on her in the Sadar area of Mathura on Thursday morning, police said.

The constable, who was in her 20s, was deployed at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, they added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj said a case under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered at Mathura’s Sadar police station against prime accused Sanjay Singh (25), Sonu (he goes by one name) and two other unidentified men.

“Initially, she was taken to the emergency ward of SN Hospital in Agra but was later admitted to a private hospital. According to doctors, she has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and her condition is being monitored,” he said.

Sub-inspector Amar Pal Singh, who is posted at Sadar police station, said: “Doctors say she has suffered 40 per cent burns. She is out of danger.”

“The lady constable herself lodged the FIR,” he added.

Giving details of the case, the SSP said the constable was staying at a rented accommodation in Damodar Pura area of Mathura and was attacked with acid soon after she left for duty around 4.30 am on Thursday.

“The accused men were waiting for her near her house and fled after throwing acid on her. She sustained burns on the left side of her face, arm and back. We have launched a hunt for the accused,” Pankaj said, adding that two of them had been identified by the victim.

“The main accused, Sanjay Singh of Bulandshahr, had been forcing the victim to marry him but she had turned down his proposal,” he said.

The SSP said Sanjay’s family members were being questioned by the police.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:42 IST