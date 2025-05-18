Woman found dead in suitcase in UP, husband claims he hid body after her ‘suicide’ fearing cops

A woman's body was found stuffed inside a large suitcase at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday, adding that the deceased's family has alleged that she died by suicide. Relatives of the woman, including her children, supported the husband’s version of what happened.(Pixabay/Representative)

The 32-year-old woman’s husband claimed that she hanged herself using a scarf, and that he put her body in the suitcase because he was afraid of police action, according to a PTI news agency report.

Other relatives, including the couple’s children, supported the husband’s version of what happened.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told the news agency that the body of Savita, wife of Ashok Kumar, was discovered inside a suitcase at their house in Tilhar town.

Woman's brother-in-law informs cops

According to SP Dwivedi, Savita’s brother-in-law informed the police that she had reportedly taken her own life.

However, when officers arrived at the home, they found her body hidden inside a suitcase.

Initial checks showed marks around her neck, and police said the body had not yet begun to decompose.

During questioning, Savita’s husband repeated his claim that she had hanged herself with her scarf. He also said that, out of fear of being blamed, he moved her body and put it in the suitcase, according to police.

Dwivedi said that this statement was confirmed by the couple’s two children. Still, hiding the body in a suitcase made police suspicious, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a full investigation is going on. Legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible, the SP added.