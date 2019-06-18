Woman from Kenya killed in S Delhi flat

A 45-year-old woman from Kenya was found murdered with deep stab wounds to her chest at her rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Extension, near Mehrauli, Monday night.

Police have ruled out sexual assault and said the woman’s passport and visa could not be found in the flat. Her mobile phone was also missing, the police said.

“The dead woman was identified as Annsam (single name) from Kenya. A knife stab wound was found to the left side of the chest. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. She was sharing the flat with six or seven women other women from her country,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar.

The DCP said the murder came to fore on Monday around 8.10pm when a Kenyan woman called the police control room and reported that her friend had been killed. A police team reached the flat and found the woman unconscious and rushed her to the hospital.

Police have detained another woman from Kenya, the dead woman’s flatmate, and are probing her role in the crime.

They said they have found some witnesses — her flatmates and another who lives in the same building — who told them that the two women had a fight Monday afternoon allegedly over a bottle of beer. However, none of them witnessed the murder. Some bruises on the detained woman’s body have made investigators suspect her involvement in the crime, the police said.

A witness told police that the roommate’s boyfriend, also a Kenyan, was present in the flat at that time. “The roommate and her boyfriend were missing but they were tracked and made to join the probe. The boyfriend admitted that his girlfriend had an altercation with Annsam over a bottle of beer,” the officer said. “As of now the Kenyan woman is a suspect. His role in the crime is being investigated,” an officer associated with the probe said.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 23:41 IST