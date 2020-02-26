Woman gangraped by miscreants who had come to loot valuables

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by 7 persons during a dacoity incident in an abandoned stone crusher of Rourkela town, police said.

Police said though the incident took place on February 23, the matter came to light after a complaint regarding the incident was lodged at the Brahmani Tarang police station on February 25 night.

The miscreants had barged into a house near a stone crusher unit in Gotidhara area of Brahmani Tarang police station on night of February 23. The miscreants first overpowered the caretaker of the stone crusher who was sleeping on the ground floor of the house and then sexually assaulted his wife who was fast asleep on the first floor of the building.

The miscreants then decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees. The woman, who has been admitted in a hospital is reported the incident after she recovered a little.

Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani said no one have been arrested so far in the incident.