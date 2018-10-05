Woman hammers alcoholic husband to death in Telangana: Police

A man, addicted to liquor, was allegedly hammered to death by his wife during a quarrel between them in neighbouring Peddapalli district Friday, police said.

After the incident, the woman fled the scene, police said.

Nayeema Begum (35), married to Mohammed Pasha (40) for 14 years, had filed a case some time ago against him for demanding additional dowry, said assistant commissioner of police Habeeb Khan.

Following mediation, they re-united and began life anew, he said.

Pasha was a habitual drinker and suspected Begum’s fidelity, the police official said.

At 2.30 am, the couple got into quarrel and the woman fatally attacked him with a hammer in their house before escaping, he said.

Based on a complaint from Pasha’s sister, police registered a case against Begum.

A search is on for her, he added.

