Woman held for killing friend’s father for ‘harassing her’

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:21 IST

Chennai:

The Chennai city police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old woman for murdering a 59-year-old man at New Washermanpet in the northern part of the city.

According to police, the man often sought sexual favours from the woman, who was his daughter’s friend. The accused woman and the daughter of the deceased studied together at a local private art and science college, the inquiry officer said.

Police found the man’s body on Tuesday, with injuries on the neck and glue on his face. The officials identified the man with help from locals. “Near the place where his body was found, his two-wheeler was also parked. When we reviewed the CCTV footage from nearby cameras, we spotted a young woman running on Ammani Amman Scheme Road (AAS Road) in New Washermanpet, which is right behind the place where the body was found. The woman’s clothes had bloodstains. After launching a probe, we found that the woman was a friend of the daughter of the deceased,” said officer quoted above.

“The accused and the deceased’s daughter had studied together at a local private art and science college. As the accused often visit her friend’s house, the man developed a friendly relationship with his daughter’s college mate. At one stage, he allegedly sexually harassed her, and threatened to release some inappropriate videos of her,” the officer said.

“The accused asked him to meet her on Monday night. The man reached where the woman had called him. There she poured glue on his eyes and mouth, and took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck,” the officer said.

“We have arrested the accused and booked her for murder. The accused has been produced before a local court and has been remanded to judicial custody,” police officials familiar with the matter said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Stanley Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.