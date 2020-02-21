e-paper
Woman held for Pak slogan at CAA rally

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was one of the speakers at the event, snatched the mike from her and denounced her action.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:44 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Bengaluru
The local police have detained a woman for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan during a rally to protest the amended citizenship act
The local police have detained a woman for raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan during a rally to protest the amended citizenship act(ANI Video screengrab)
         

The local police have detained a woman for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan during a rally to protest the amended citizenship act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, in Bengaluru on Thursday .

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout with her “Pakistan Zindabad” after the organisers of the event under the banner of “Save Constitution” invited her to address the gathering. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was one of the speakers at the event, snatched the mike from her and denounced her action. “Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” he said.

As per news agency ANI, the woman was handed over the police and will be produced before a court after questioning.

