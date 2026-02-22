Kozhikode , A Kozhikode native, from whose abdomen a pair of artery forceps was discovered years after a caesarean section at the Government Medical College here in 2017, on Sunday termed Health Minister Veena George a "failure" and said justice has not been done in her case. Woman in 2017 surgical lapse case calls Kerala Health Minister 'failure', says justice not done

Harsheena, a native of Manakkadavu near Pantheerankavu, told reporters that the health minister's claim that her issues had been resolved was incorrect and that she had to stage multiple protests to secure compensation.

Harsheena underwent a caesarean section in 2017 at Kozhikode Medical College, after which she experienced persistent pain.

In 2022, during a scan at a private hospital, an artery forceps was detected. It was later removed through surgery the same year.

She was speaking to the media after a similar case was recently reported in which an artery forceps was found inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph of Punnapra, who had undergone surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid at Alappuzha Medical College in May 2021.

"The Health Department did not acknowledge the lapse on the part of the doctors despite presenting all medical reports. Realising that we would not get justice from the Health Department, we started a protest in front of Kozhikode Medical College in February 2023," she said.

She said that after an action council was formed, the family lodged a complaint with the police in March 2023, terming it a case of medical negligence that endangered her life.

"It was only after that the health minister intervened. Even though she claimed that the Health Department handed over medical reports to the police, it was only on our complaint that a case was registered and an investigation was conducted," Harsheena said.

She further said that the health minister later visited her and promised compensation and legal action against those responsible.

"As the assurance was given by the health minister, we believed her words. She had promised to address our concerns within 15 days. But even after months passed without action, we announced a fresh protest," she said.

According to Harsheena, it was after the announcement of a renewed protest that the government decided to grant ₹2 lakh in compensation.

"Recently, the health minister claimed that my issue was addressed. What was given? For all that I had to undergo and the pain I am still suffering, ₹2 lakh was given," she said.

She alleged that no action had been taken against the doctors and other medical staff involved.

"As a health minister, she is a complete failure. There is no politics in it. If justice had been done in my case, I would not have been sitting in protest now," she said.

Harsheena said that despite several internal inquiries by the Health Department, it was the police who found lapses on the part of the Medical College authorities and filed a charge sheet in the case.

"What action has been taken against the culprits even after the police filed the charge sheet? The minister has not uttered a word after that," she alleged.

She also claimed there was a delay in granting prosecution sanction against the doctors in the police case.

"When I announced that I would stage a protest in front of the Secretariat, the prosecution sanction was given. Whatever action has been taken in my case is due to the various protests conducted with the support of the action council," she said.

Harsheena said she would continue her protest until those responsible are punished.

