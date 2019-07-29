Woman in Bengal’s Midnapore held for killing man who ‘tried to rape’ her

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday after she walked into a police station and confessed to having murdered her neighbour, who allegedly tried to rape her and kill her six-year-old daughter.

She confessed to having buried the body of the 25-year-old man in a garden near her house on Thursday night. The body was later exhumed. “The woman confessed to killing the youth. We have arrested her and recovered the murder weapon,” said sub-divisional police officer Mithun Dey. “The woman alleged that the man wanted to rape her and kill her six-year-old daughter.”

The policemen at the Usthi police station said they were surprised when the woman walked in and said that she had murdered someone. They did not believe her initially and thought she was mentally unstable.

The deceased had allegedly been harassing her for some time and entered her home in a drunken state on Thursday.

She alleged he tried to throttle her daughter when she came to her rescue. She said she hit him in the head with an iron rod to save her daughter and dragged the body to the garden.

The brother of the deceased said the woman could have had some enmity with him. “She is now making up a story about attempted rape,” he said.

