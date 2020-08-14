e-paper
Home / India News / Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi will also witness a 21-gun salute while he unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All women contingent of Indian Army have participated in Republic Day parades in the past.
All women contingent of Indian Army have participated in Republic Day parades in the past.(PTI Photo/File)
         

A woman army officer will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, said a curtain raiser issued by the defence ministry on Friday. The flag officer Major Shweta Pandey is an EME (electronics and mechanical engineers) officer from the Indian Army’s 505 base workshop.

Women officers have carried out such roles in the past and even led marching contingents during the Republic Day parade.

The unfurling of the flag will synchronise with a 21-gun salute fired by gunners of the 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial), ministry said. The PM will deliver his address to the nation after unfurling the flag.

Before that defence minister Rajnath Singh and defence secretary Ajay Kumar will receive the PM at 7.18 am in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort. The defence secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, to the PM.

Mishra will then conduct him to the saluting base where a combined inter-services and police guards will present a general salute to the PM who will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police, the ministry statement said.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh and the top military brass. The GOC Delhi area will then conduct the PM to the dais on the rampart to unfurl the national flag.

‘Nation is indebted to corona warriors’: President Kovind on the eve of 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
President pays tributes to Galwan bravehearts, hits out at ‘expansionist’ China
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
