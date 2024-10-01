Woman jumps to death with her 3-year-old toddler in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old woman jumped off the 18th floor of her apartment with her 3-year-old daughter resulting in their deaths on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday, the police said. The incident happened at My Home Avatar, a popular gated community at Narsingi under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. (Agency)

The incident happened at My Home Avatar, a popular gated community at Narsingi under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits around 12.30 am. The woman’s husband, a software employee in Hitech City, was not at home at the time of the incident.

Security personnel and residents of the adjacent apartment heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot only to find the woman and daughter in a pool of blood.

On receiving the information, the Narsingi police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Narsingi police inspector G Hari Krishna Reddy told reporters that the couple hailed from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state and had been living in the apartment for the last two years.

“Prima facie, it appears that she has died by suicide by jumping from her flat due to her health problems. But we have booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating the case from all angles, including probable disputes with her husband,” Reddy said.