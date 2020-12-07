e-paper
Home / India News / Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandrapur
A 65-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in North Brahmapuri forest division in Chandrapur, the 30 death in the district this year due to big cats, 23 of which were caused by tigers, an official said on Monday.

Sayatrabai Shriram Thengari (65) of Chichgaon (Dorli) was returning home from her farm when the leopard attacked and killer her, said N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forests.

This year, leopards have killed six people in the district, while 23 were fatalities in tiger attacks and one person was killed by a wild boar.

