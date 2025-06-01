Woman, live-in partner choke her 4-yr-old daughter to death in Jaipur; man hides body in almirah

A four-year-old girl was choked to death by her mother and the woman's live-in partner in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday, adding that a scuffle at the couple's rented accommodation led to the incident. The man, identified as Mahaveer Bairwa, later hid the girl's body in an almirah at his paternal house, police said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The incident took place on May 29, according to police officials quoted by news agency PTI.

The man, identified as Mahaveer Bairwa, later hid the girl's body in an almirah at his paternal home in Baran district, the officials said.

Mahaveer Bairwa and his partner Roshanbai, both daily wage labourers, allegedly killed the four-year-old, who was Roshanbai’s daughter from a previous marriage, the news agency quoted Baran Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Choudhary.

On May 30, Mahaveer wrapped the body in a plastic bag and took it to his paternal home in Jaitpura village of Bhanwargarh area and hid it in an almirah before fleeing, the officer.

On Saturday, the accused's father, Jairam Bairwa, reported a foul smell from the almirah to police, who found the body on opening it.

Based on Jairam’s complaint, police lodged a zero FIR for murder at Bhanwargarh police station against Mahaveer and Roshanbai. Police have detained Mahaveer and handed him over to Jaipur police along with evidence. Roshanbai has also been detained, Choudhary said.

Mahaveer has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including two murders. He was recently released on bail after serving an eight-year jail term, police added.

Women, ‘boyfriend’ kill her daughter in Mumbai

In another unrelated yet shocking case, a 30-year-old woman was arrested along with her 19-year-old 'boyfriend' in connection with the alleged rape and murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Malvani area of Maharashtra's Mumbai last month.

According to an ANI news agency report, the police revealed on May 19 that the alleged incident took place in the Malvani area of Mumbai. According to the officials cited in the report, the accused teenager allegedly raped and killed the two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the presence of her mother.

Police got information about the incident from the hospital, finding out that a two-and-a-half-year-old child had died. After receiving the said information, a team of cops reached the hospital for investigation.