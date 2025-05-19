Mumbai shocker: Woman, her teen lover arrested for rape, murder of her 2-year-old daughter

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested along with her 19-year-old 'boyfriend' in connection with the case of alleged rape and murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Malvani area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The police revealed on Monday that the alleged incident took place in the Malvani area of Mumbai(HT File)

According to an ANI news agency report, the police revealed on Monday that the alleged incident took place in the Malvani area of Mumbai. According to the officials cited in the report, the accused teenager allegedly raped and killed the two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the presence of her mother.

Police got information about the incident from the hospital, finding out that a two-and-a-half-year-old child had died. After receiving the said information, a team of cops reached the hospital for investigation.

Doctors confirmed to the police team that the child died as a result of shock due to asphyxia and that she had been sexually assaulted.

The police arrested the child's mother and the accused man under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the preliminary investigation pointed to their involvement.

A case has been registered under Sections 70, 64, 65(2), 66, 103, 238, and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Sections 6, 10, and 21 of the POCSO Act, police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is on.

Navi Mumbai rape case

Police registered a case against a 25-year-old man from Navi Mumbai after his neighbour accused him of raping her, it was revealed on May 2.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the alleged crime was committed on April 30.

In her complaint, the woman from Belapur said the accused called her to his house on the pretext of some work and forced himself upon her, the report added, citing an official from the NRI Sagri police station.

The official said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (1) and 351 (1) concerning rape and criminal intimidation, respectively, and a probe is underway.