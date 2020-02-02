Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:57 IST

A decade-long affair between a young couple in Odisha’s Angul district had a strange twist after the youth allegedly locked the girl after she asked him to tie the knot with him.

The man, hailing from Balaramprasad village of Angul district, had an affair with a woman from the same village. “The man, however, used to rebuff the girl’s proposal for marriage. On Saturday, the girl reached the man’s office urging him to get married as soon as possible,” said Sarojini Samad, inspector of Nalco Nagar police station.

The man, in a fit of rage, locked the woman inside a room on the office premise and took away her mobile phone on Saturday evening. When the woman started shouting for help, the children playing near the building heard her screams and informed the villagers. She was later rescued with the help of police from the captivity.

“The man was romantically involved with me for the last 10 years. After I heard that he is going to marry another girl, I went to see him to confront him. However, he locked me alone inside the building and left,” the woman alleged.