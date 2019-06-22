Woman murdered, hanged from tree: Police

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and then hanged from a tree in an isolated forest area near Sapotara town of Rajasthan’s Karauli district, police said on Saturday.

The victim was allegedly strangled first and then hanged from the tree at Bapoti village, police said. When some people were passing through the area on Friday, they saw the body of the young woman hanging from the tree.

Police circulated the picture of the woman among locals. After hours, the victim was identified as Pooja Meena.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sapotara police station Bhanwarlal Boonkar said the victim was a native of Gajjupura village and around 12.30am on Friday she had gone to relieve herself in nearby fields, but she didn’t come back. “The locals informed us about a body hanging from a tree after which police reached the spot along with a team of forensic experts and collected evidence. Deceased’s father has alleged that some unidentified person abducted her, raped her and then killed her,” said Boonkar. Police said that according to initial enquiry, it seems to be a case of murder.

“As per doctor’s report, she was strangled first. Prima facie it appears that in order to misguide the police, the accused hanged the body from the tree so that it looks like suicide. Moreover, the feet of the deceased were touching the ground, which indicates that she was hanged later,” added the SHO.

A single piece of footwear of the victim was found 100 feet away from the spot and footmarks of other persons have been spotted. Till now, no suspects have been rounded up.

Woman found dead with her throat slit

A 21-year-old woman was found murdered on Saturday at Tawli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Pratap Singh, the body of Shabina was found outside the village.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

The reason behind the killing is not yet ascertained, the police official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 22:03 IST