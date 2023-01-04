Woman run over by truck after losing control of two-wheeler due to pothole in TN

A woman software engineer died after being hit by a truck while trying to avoid a pothole in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday. According to the Poonamalli police, the accident took place around 7.30am when the woman was on her way to drop her brother at school, reported news agency ANI.

The woman - identified as Shobana - was riding along the service road in Maduravoyal when the bike hit a pothole - after which she lost control and the duo fell off the bike. “A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman," the police said. While the woman was killed on the spot, her brother escaped with a few injuries.

The police further informed that the victim's brother, Harish, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the truck driver - identified as Mohan - has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. “The accused was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in custody,” the police told ANI.

According to the police, the civic authorities filled the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after the death of the woman.

(With inputs from ANI)