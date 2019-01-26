Woman’s body found in bed storage in Gurugram

A semi-decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered on Saturday from the bed storage of the house she was living in, police said.

Babita’s body was found after her neighbours complained following foul smell coming from the house.

She used to live with her husband Rajesh, a taxi driver, in a rented house in Sector 46 area here. He is missing since Monday.

“We are searching for Rajesh but it is not yet clear who is behind her murder. Further investigation is underway,” police said.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:39 IST