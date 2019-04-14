Woman set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria for foiling rape bid

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire after she foiled an alleged rape bid by a local youth in Bhatni area of Deoria on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman had gone to attend nature’s call along with her two minor children when a local from the same village allegedly tried to rape her.

When she resisted and tried to shout for help, he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

Locals rushed to help her following which she was admitted to the district hospital.

The accused, identified as Dilip Rajbhar alias Tarzon, meanwhile, managed to flee.

She suffered 90% burns and her condition is critical. Both her children, who suffered burns while trying to douse the flames, were also given treatment.

After her statement before the magistrate, the district superintendent of police ordered the registration of a case against the accused.

The police have launched a hunt for him after registering an FIR (First Information Report). The victim told the police that the accused had tried to molest her in the past also, but her complaint was not taken seriously by the police.

“A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been lodged and two teams have been formed to search for the accused,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shishyapal Singh.

Later in the evening, she was referred to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur as she showed no signs of improvement.

“Her condition continues to be critical with 90% burns which is serious. The next 24 hours are critical,” a doctor treating her said.

“We don’t know if she will survive,” said the widow’s brother breaking down. Non-availability of toilets at home, as per the victim’s brother, is the reason for women to step out to defecate.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 07:41 IST