Woman stabbed to death, cops search for her boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman has allegedly been stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a service apartment at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that the 22-year-old accused is absconding. The victim, who was originally from Assam, was allegedly stabbed with a knife multiple times. She was an employee at a private firm in HSR Layout. (Representational image)

The victim, Maya, who was originally from Assam, was allegedly stabbed with a knife multiple times. She was an employee at a private firm in HSR Layout. The accused, Aarav Harni, is originally from Kerala and was also employed in Bengaluru. The couple moved into the apartment on Saturday and the murder was possibly committed on Sunday, they added.

The incident came to light on Monday when the apartment staff, who did not see Maya for an extended period, grew concerned and alerted police. When a team of Indira Nagar police arrived at the spot, the police personnel found signs of a violent struggle inside the room, investigators said.

Initial evidence and CCTV footage from the apartment showed the couple entering the premises together, with no indication of anyone else being involved in the crime, they added.

“Only Maya and Aarav were present in the apartment at the time of the incident,” said Indira Nagar Police Inspector Sudarshan. “The body has been sent for autopsy, and her family members have been informed. A case has been registered under BNS Section 103 (murder), and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused,” he added.

Police said that Aarav remained inside the room for an extended period after allegedly murdering Maya on Sunday. He smoked cigarettes and spent hours near her lifeless body, suggesting a calculated move to cover up the murder, they added.

On Tuesday morning, Aarav left the apartment and managed to escape after booking a cab, police said.