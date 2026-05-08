A 27-year-old woman escaped a possible fatal attack after passersby intervened and overpowered a man who allegedly assaulted her with a knife on a busy road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. Woman survives knife attack by husband on B’luru road

The incident took place on May 6 on Madanayakanahalli Main Road under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. CCTV footage of the attack, which circulated widely on social media, showed a masked man confronting the woman before allegedly attacking her in public.

According to police, the woman, identified as Sonali, a native of Jharkhand, was walking along the roadside when the accused arrived on a scooter and approached her. Investigators said he then allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked her repeatedly.

Hearing her screams, local residents and passersby rushed to the spot and restrained the attacker before he could cause more serious injuries, police said. Some bystanders allegedly assaulted the accused before handing him over to the police.

Madanayakanahalli police inspector Murali said the intervention by the public prevented the incident from turning more serious.

“People nearby immediately rushed to the woman’s rescue after hearing her screams. Their quick response helped prevent what could have turned into a murder case,” he said.

Police identified the accused as Sanjay, 35, also from Jharkhand and the husband of the victim. Preliminary investigation suggested there were ongoing disputes between the couple, police said.

The woman sustained injuries in the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said she suffered minor injuries and was out of danger.

Police suspect domestic discord may have led to the assault, though investigators are continuing inquiries to establish the exact motive and determine whether the attack had been planned in advance.

Inspector Murali said the accused had allegedly attempted to conceal his identity by wearing a mask during the attack.