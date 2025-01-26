Woman throws infant to death from roof during fight with sister in UP's Ballia

A 27-year-old married woman living in her maternal house allegedly threw her nine-month-old child off roof Saturday morning, police said. Police have detained the woman and are questioning her.(Pixabay/representative)

According to an officer, Anju Devi had a row with her sister during which she threw the boy off the top of their two-storey house in Krishna Nagar locality.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the infant was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Police have detained Anju Devi and are questioning her.

A case has been registered against her under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS based on the complaint of the child's grandmother Shobha Devi.

According to police, Anju Devi had a love marriage and had been staying with her mother at her house for the last two years. Anju's elder sister Manisha had also been living at the same house for the past two months.