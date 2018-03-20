Woman who requested euthanasia admitted to hospital in AP

A 36-year-old woman, who requested authorities to grant her permission for Euthanasia, was admitted to a private hospital near Rajamandravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the East Godavari district collector had directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to provide better treatment to her.

Dr V Vara Prasad, district coordinator of the NTR Vaidya Seva trust, counselled members of her family and contacted oncology experts at Kakinada.

Based on the medical reports, the woman was admitted to Hope International.

Dr Prasad said she was suffering from a huge ovarian tumour, “secondary to carcinoma sigmoid colon.”

She is eligible for treatment under the trust and treatment facilities were alsoavailable at Kakinada, Prasad said.

Necessary medical tests would begin as a part of treatment and further action would be taken based on these reports, he added.

During a grievance meeting on Monday, the woman from Pitapuram in the district had made a representation to collector Kartikeya Misra, seeking permission for mercy-killing stating that she suffered acute pain due to a cyst in the stomach.

She said she was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and visited a super speciality hospital in Hyderabad where doctors advised her to undergo a surgery which would cost Rs 4.50 lakh.

As she was not in a position to foot the medical bill she sought Euthanasia.

Responding to her request, the collector directed officials of ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ trust, to take steps to provide her treatment or as requested by her husband for medical treatment in Hyderabad.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had on March 9 recognised ‘living will’ made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said passive euthanasia and advance living will are “permissible.”