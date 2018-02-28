Woman wrestler, boxer attacked with acid in Meerut, one arrested

Two sportswomen were attacked with acid by three people, including a woman, on Wednesday when they were on their way to a sports stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said, indicating the easy availability of corrosive liquid in the state despite a 2013 Supreme Court ban on its open sale.

Cantonment circle officer Satpal Amtul said the main accused, 27-year-old Soni, has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the two co-accused, including her brother-in-law Vijay.

“A few days ago, Soni had gone to meet her father who is in jail. She had an argument with a wrestler Shalu, 23, who had also come there to meet one of her relatives, over standing in the queue,” he said.

The officer said Soni, upset over the incident, hatched a plan to throw acid on Shalu and enlisted the help of Vijay and one of his friends.

“They threw acid on Shalu and her friend Garima, a 19-year-old boxer, when they were going to the stadium. Shalu received 20% burns on her back while Garima sustained injuries on her elbow. They were admitted to a private hospital for treatment,” Atmul said.

A police official in Lucknow confirmed that Soni was also on the motorcycle with the other two attackers. Amtul said Vijay bought the acid used in the attack.

“He is still at large and only he can reveal from where he purchased the acid. We have detained Vijay’s father for questioning,” he said.

A case has been registered for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid and attempt to murder.

Senior superintendent of police Manzil Saini has ordered a crackdown on those involved in illegal sale of acid in the district.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show 260 cases of acid attack and attempts to throw acid on women were reported across the country in 2016 and Uttar Pradesh recorded 57 incidents and 61 victims.

Experts say many more go unreported as victims fear the perpetrators will seek revenge.