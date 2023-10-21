Woman's body found near Tilak Nagar MCD school was of Swiss national; 1 arrested

A woman's body found near the wall of a school in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area was of a Swiss national from Zurich, police said on Saturday. One suspect, identified as Gurpreet, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police based on a combination of technical and manual intelligence, reported ANI quoting police. The body of a woman was found lying near the wall of an MCD school located in Tilak Nagar.(ANI)

Gurpreet is currently being questioned, with investigators hoping to gain more information about the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

“One accused named Gurpreet has been nabbed based on technical and manual intelligence. He is being questioned regarding the identity of the deceased and to find out the circumstances linked with the crime. The deceased woman is a Swiss national from Zurich,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Delhi-West was quoted as saying.

The woman's body was found near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school on Friday morning and its upper portion was covered with black garbage disposal plastic bag, according to police. The legs and hands of the woman, said to be in her early 30s, were tied with metal chains, police added.

The accused bought an old car and put the body in it after killing the woman, as per police sources quoted by ANI. He dumbed the body on the roadside after a foul smell started coming from the car, the report suggests. Around ₹2 crores were reportedly recovered from the accused.

A case of murder was registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More details are awaited.

