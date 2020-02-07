e-paper
Home / India News / Women in Shaheen Bagh should end protest: Darul Uloom Deoband appeals

Women in Shaheen Bagh should end protest: Darul Uloom Deoband appeals

The ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been at the centre of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) high-pitch election campaign for the Delhi assembly election 2020.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women offer namaz during Jashn-e-Ekta at Shaheen Bagh, a site of the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Women offer namaz during Jashn-e-Ekta at Shaheen Bagh, a site of the ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Women protesters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh must call off their protest against the amended citizenship act, for the time being, one of the biggest Muslim seminaries Darul Uloom Deoband has appealed.

Hundreds of people, mainly women and children, have been protesting against CAA under which illegal migrants, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 2015 will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries can become Indian citizens.



The BJP has been attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for supporting the protest and several of its leaders have made inflammatory comments about the protesters.

