Women line up at 4 am outside Karnataka showroom for Mysore silk sarees: 'Just like iphone' | Video

Even before the city wakes up, a quiet buzz gathers outside a Karnataka store. By 4 am on a regular weekday, a crowd of women lines up, drawn by the allure of authentic Mysuru silk. By 4 am on a regular weekday, a crowd of women lines up, drawn by the allure of authentic Mysuru silk. (X@ByRakeshSimha)

Officially, the store opens its doors at 10 am, but for these enthusiasts, waiting is part of the ritual. Priced anywhere from ₹25,000 to over ₹2 lakh, these saris aren’t just about the price tag; they’re treasured for their exquisite craftsmanship, rich heritage, and timeless elegance.

Visuals shared online showed families and elderly women seated on plastic chairs, patiently waiting in queues from the early hours of the day.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Rakesh Krishnan Simha captured the pre-dawn rush outside the showroom. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Women queue up from 4.00 am outside a Karnataka Soviet (sorry Silk) Industries Corporation showroom to buy silk sarees starting from ₹23,000 and going up to ₹250,000. Only 1 saree per customer, and you need a token to be in the queue.”