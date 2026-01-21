Women line up at 4 am outside Karnataka showroom for Mysore silk sarees: 'Just like iphone' | Video
Priced anywhere from ₹25,000 to over ₹2 lakh, these saris aren’t just about the price tag; they’re treasured for their exquisite craftsmanship.
Even before the city wakes up, a quiet buzz gathers outside a Karnataka store. By 4 am on a regular weekday, a crowd of women lines up, drawn by the allure of authentic Mysuru silk.
Officially, the store opens its doors at 10 am, but for these enthusiasts, waiting is part of the ritual. Priced anywhere from ₹25,000 to over ₹2 lakh, these saris aren’t just about the price tag; they’re treasured for their exquisite craftsmanship, rich heritage, and timeless elegance.
Visuals shared online showed families and elderly women seated on plastic chairs, patiently waiting in queues from the early hours of the day.
A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Rakesh Krishnan Simha captured the pre-dawn rush outside the showroom. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Women queue up from 4.00 am outside a Karnataka Soviet (sorry Silk) Industries Corporation showroom to buy silk sarees starting from ₹23,000 and going up to ₹250,000. Only 1 saree per customer, and you need a token to be in the queue.”
Simha pointed to a continuing shortage of genuine Mysore silk saris, especially those produced by KSIC, which holds the GI-tag rights for pure Mysore silk. According to him, the issue has persisted through 2025, with no clear signs of easing in 2026.
“There is an ongoing shortage (or more precisely, a supply shortfall) of authentic Mysore silk sarees, particularly those produced by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation, which holds the official production and GI-tagged rights for pure Mysore silk sarees,” he explained.
He attributed the shortage to structural constraints within the Corporation. KSIC relies on a limited pool of skilled in-house weavers and artisans. Training even for basic proficiency takes six to seven months, making rapid expansion difficult.
Production is restricted to KSIC’s own workforce and facilities. Demand spikes during wedding seasons and festivals such as Varalakshmi Puja, Gowri Ganesha, and Deepavali, further straining supplies, often leaving showrooms sold out within hours.
Why buyers are willing to wait
Despite the long queues and high prices, buyers remain undeterred. Many say the saris are worth the effort, as each KSIC Mysore silk sari carries a unique hologram and identification code. This certification assures buyers of authenticity, long-lasting shine and durability that can be preserved for generations.
