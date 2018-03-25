Women students ‘body searched’ after sanitary napkin found in MP univ hostel

A section of women students at Dr HS Gour Central University in Sagar complained to the vice-chancellor on Sunday that they were body searched at their hostel after a used sanitary napkin was found in the corridor leading to the washroom.

The VC, Prof RP Tiwari, ordered an inquiry into the students’ allegation that a caretaker conducted the body search on Sunday morning at the behest of the warden of the new wing hostel to know which student was on her periods and might be responsible for leaving the used napkin in the corridor.

“I spoke to the warden, but she denied the allegations,” the VC said. “Within three days, a committee (conducting the inquiry) will submit its report, following which action will be taken,” he added.

Following the alleged body search, nearly 50 students went to the VC’s house to complain.

The hostel’s caretaker, Sandhya Patel, denied body-searching any student. Hostel warden Chanda Bain said, “I am not aware of any such incident.”