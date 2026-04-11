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    Women voters outnumber men in turnout across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry elections: ECI

    The higher overall turnout across three regions was also driven by electoral roll revisions, intensive in Kerala and Puducherry, and a special revision in Assam

    Published on: Apr 11, 2026 9:03 AM IST
    By Harsh Yadav
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    Female turnout exceeded male participation in all three regions that went to the polls on April 9 — Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry — according to gender-wise data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

    Women voters outnumber men in elections across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. (Representational pic/@CEOBiharX) (HT_PRINT)
    Women voters outnumber men in elections across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. (Representational pic/@CEOBiharX) (HT_PRINT)

    This was also the case in 2021, the last time all three regions saw assembly elections.

    Puducherry recorded the highest female turnout at 91.40%, followed by Assam at 86.50%, and Kerala at 81.19%. In each of these regions, women voted in higher proportions than men.

    In Puducherry, female turnout stood at 91.40% compared to 88.13% among men. The Union Territory’s overall turnout was 89.87%, the highest since 2011. Female turnout was 86.29% in 2011, 85.44% in 2016, and 82.20% in 2021. Male turnout was lower than female participation in each of these elections.

    Also Read | Assembly Elections: Assam, Puducherry log record turnout; Kerala sees highest in decades amid single-phase polls

    Assam recorded a female turnout of 86.50% against 85.33% for men, pushing the overall turnout to 85.91%, the highest ever in an assembly election in the state. In 2016, female turnout was equal to male turnout at 84.67%. In 2021, female turnout at 82.01% exceeded male turnout of 81.60%.

    In Kerala, female turnout touched 81.19% compared to 75.19% for men. Overall turnout in the state stood at 78.27%, up from 76% in 2021. Women have outpolled men in each of the last two elections. In 2016, female turnout was 78.14% against 75.97% for men, while in 2021 it was 73.94% for women and 73.85% for men.

    The rise in overall turnout in all three regions was also a factor of the special intensive revision in Kerala and Puducherry, and special revision in Assam, which trimmed the electoral rolls.

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    Home/India News/Women Voters Outnumber Men In Turnout Across Assam, Kerala And Puducherry Elections: ECI
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