Women’s quota a fraught move tangled in political history
Sep 20, 2023 12:23 AM IST
The history of this battle for greater representation calls for a deeper examination of the issue and potential reforms in India's democracy and institutions.
The question of reservation for women in representative institutions in India has been entangled in chequered legislative history with impediments in all such efforts in Parliament even as the removal of institutionalised inequalities gradually became a political imperative.
