News / India News / Women’s quota a fraught move tangled in political history

Women’s quota a fraught move tangled in political history

ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The history of this battle for greater representation calls for a deeper examination of the issue and potential reforms in India's democracy and institutions.

The question of reservation for women in representative institutions in India has been entangled in chequered legislative history with impediments in all such efforts in Parliament even as the removal of institutionalised inequalities gradually became a political imperative.

Women MPs walk to the new Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI)
Women MPs walk to the new Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI)
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out