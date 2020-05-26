‘Won’t leave without my bride’: Groom waits at UP border after he is denied entry into Uttarakhand

india

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:52 IST

A groom from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad area, who was on the way to solemnise his nikah (wedding) with a girl in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Tuesday, was not allowed to enter the state by police officials as he had not sought permission from the authorities concerned, said police.

The groom waited for hours at the border, refusing to return home without his bride. He said it would be embarrassing for him at the village to return alone.

Kayam, 23, the bridegroom who hails from Dilaari area in UP’s Moradabad, arrived in a car at about 8.30 am with his two brothers at UP-Uttarakhand border under Soorya police outpost in Kashipur area of US Nagar. He was on the way to Haldwani in Nainital district to solemnise his nikah with Rubeena of Bhanbulpura area (Haldwani) on Tuesday, police said.

When stopped by police and asked to show permission to enter the state, Kayam only showed the permission from the bride’s side that was obtained from Nainital district administration.

When he failed to show his own permission, he was denied the entry to Uttarakhand.

“My nikah with Rubeena had been fixed six months earlier which was to be held on Tuesday noon in Haldwani. But police didn’t allow me to go there due to lack of permission and advised me to go back,” Kayam told local media.

“If he goes back without bride it would be very embarrassing for him in front of the relatives and villagers in his area,” he added. “I won’t go back without my bride.”

Police asked Kayam to inform the bride’s relative to come at the border with the bride and solemnise nikah there. After conducting nikah, he can go back to his village with the bride.

Police also spoke to relatives of the girl and advised them to organise the nikah at the border as over a dozen weddings have already taken place during lockdown at the border in the district.

Kayam, dressed in groom’s attire, kept on waiting at the border for girl’s relatives to show up. When the bride and her relatives didn’t show up till 5 pm, Kayam left for Thakurdwara, which is around 4 km from the border on UP side to wait for the bride at one of his relative’s homes.

“It is necessary to have proper permission for crossing the border during the lockdown. The groom didn’t have permission from his side. Instead, he was showing us permission from the bride’s side. That is not acceptable as both sides should have permission. So we didn’t allow him to enter the state,” said Chetan Rawat, in-charge, Soorya police outpost in Kashipur area of US Nagar.