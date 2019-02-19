Won’t spare guilty on Mandsaur: CM Kamal Nath

Chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said his government will “not spare the guilty” in the 2018 firing on farmers in Mandsaur by the police and the alleged irregularities in plantation on the banks of Narmada.

The Congress promised a probe and strict action on these issues during its recent assembly election campaign.

“Neither will we spare the guilty of firing on farmers nor will we spare the guilty of financial irregularities in plantation and Simhastha. This is our resolution,” Nath said on Tuesday. His comments came after his ministers were questioned by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for “defending the BJP in the assembly.”

AICC general secretary and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on Tuesday evening that injustice done to farmers in Mandsaur firing was highly shameful. “We will ensure that our farmer brothers get justice and strict action be taken against guilty officials. I had fought their battle from street to parliament. I still stand by them,” tweeted Scindia.

