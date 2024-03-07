‘Wonder why Sunny Deol…’: Ashneer Grover after ex-DU professor GN Saibaba acquitted by court

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, known for his enigmatic Twitter posts (now X), on Thursday criticised the Indian judicial infrastructure, as he commented on the case involving former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba. A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes of the Bombay high court's Nagpur bench overturned GN Saibaba's sentence in an alleged Maoist links case terming the sanction for prosecution granted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as "null and void." BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and former DU professor GN Saibaba.

The court said the sanction given under UAPA by the state authority was without application of mind and the report submitted by the independent authority recommending invocation of UAPA provisions in the case was "cryptic and a laconic half page communication".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Referring to Sunny Deol's famous dialogue from the movie Damini, Ashneer Grover wondered why the Bollywood actor “kept complaining about ‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’!”

“He got a rather speedy trial as compared to situation on ground,” Ashneer Grover wrote while commenting on a post of TV Mohandas Pai, the former Infosys CFO and chairman of Aarin Capital.

“The biggest failure of our republic in last 75 years is the failure of our Justice system to deliver justice in time!When will Indian citizens get Justice as guaranteed by our constitution?We need massive judicial reforms ,” Mohandas Pai wrote while reacting to a news on the acquittal of GN Saibaba.

On Tuesday, the high court set aside the life sentence of GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

On Thursday, GN Saibaba was released from the Nagpur Central Jail, where he had been lodged since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.

"My health is very bad. I can't talk. I will have to first take medical treatment, and then only I will able to speak," Saibaba, who has been wheelchair-bound, told reporters after coming out of the jail.

A family member was waiting for him outside the jail.

(With inputs from PTI)