Won’t allow any narcotics trade in country: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards narcotics led to the seizure of drugs worth ₹22,000 crore between 2014 and 2022, which, he added, is almost 30 times higher than the seizures worth ₹768 crore made under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2006 and 2013. Union home minister Amit Shah.

In a video message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shah said the Modi government is determined to root out the menace of drugs from India and will not allow the smuggling of narcotics across the country.

“We will not allow narcotics trade in India, nor will we allow drugs to be routed to the world through India. In this campaign against drugs, all the major agencies of the country, especially the Narcotics Control Bureau, are continuously fighting their war,” he said.

“I fully believe that with coordinated efforts, we will be successful in rooting out the menace of drugs and achieve our goal of a drugs-free India. We will not rest until this fight against drugs is won,” he added.

The war against drugs has been continuing, Shah said, and because of this coordinated action, narcotics worth ₹22,000 crore were seized between 2014 and 2022. This is 30 times higher than the drugs worth ₹768 crore that was seized between 2006 and 2013, he added.

The home minister said the success against the narcotics trade has been achieved primarily due to the Modi government’s “whole of government” approach under which policies are being framed with close coordination of different wings of the government.

Earlier this year, the home ministry held the first conference of anti-narcotics officers of all state forces to discuss ways to tackle drug smuggling.

“In this campaign against drugs, all major agencies of the country, especially the Narcotics Control Bureau, are continuously fighting their war. To strengthen this campaign, the ministry established NCORD in 2019 and Anti-Narcotics Task Force was formed in the police department of every state,” the home minister said in his video message.