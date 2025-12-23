‘Won’t allow them to function': Suvendu Adhikari's warning Bangladesh mission in Kolkata amid tensions with India

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday sought a meeting with Bangladesh's envoy in Kolkata, while warning he would not allow the country's Deputy High Commission in the city to function if denied. Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern regarding the attacks on minorities on Hindus in Bangladesh (ANI)

Adhikari said that he would go alone to the meeting, but will ensure “larger mobilisation” starting December 26 if the appointment with the Bangladesh envoy is denied, PTI news agency reported.

“We will not let the deputy high commission function smoothly on Indian soil,” Adhikari warned.

The Bengal LoP expressed concern regarding the attacks on minorities on Hindus in Bangladesh while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Adhikari had earlier led a march named ‘Hindu Hunkar Padayatra’, which was stopped on its way to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus, leading to a clash, according to the PTI report.

BJP MP hits out at Mamata amid Bangladesh unrest

During the protest march in Kolkata, a clash took place between the protestors and the police. “What happened in Kolkata today shows there is no difference between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh,” Adhikari alleged.

He further claimed that several protestors had been injured in the police action, and an injured woman had to be rushed to the emergency room, PTI reported.

While Adhikari termed it as a “barbaric police attack”, cops said that “force” had been used to stop protestors from breaching the barricades put up near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

In a post on X after the incident, Adhikari said that “a group of Sanatanis including revered Sadhus” had gathered peacefully to raise their voices against the “barbaric atrocities” faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

He further highlighted the killing of a Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. “These protesters led by the selfless warriors of VHP, ABVP and Hindu Jagran Manch, marched with nothing but placards, demanding justice and solidarity for the persecuted,” Adhikari said, while alleging that police had lathi-charged and detained “defenseless protestors”.

“This same Mamata Govt rolls out the RED CARPET for hordes of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim Infiltrators,” Adhikari further alleged. “But when Bengali Hindus cry out for the Hindu Community across the border? Lathis & arrests...” he added in the post on X.