Won’t ask B Nagendra to resign, will decide on action after SIT report: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday clarified that he has not requested the resignation of minister B Nagendra, who is facing allegations related to an illegal money transfer from the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had previously assured that the government would not shield anyone involved in the case and would act according to the law, regardless of who is implicated. (ANI)

Talking to media, he said that any decision regarding Nagendra’s position would depend on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The state government formed an SIT on Friday to conduct a thorough probe into the case.

Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s authority in demanding a deadline for Nagendra’s removal. Senior BJP leader N Ravikumar, on May 30, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start statewide protests a day after the deadline of June 6 to seek the minister’s resignation. The BJP has also called for a CBI probe into the alleged illegal transfers.

“Who are they (BJP) to give us an ultimatum? Opposition parties should protest against injustice, but they won’t protest against injustice; they protest by speaking lies,” the CM said. “The SIT report has not yet come; it was constituted only a couple of days ago. Let’s see what they will provide in their report.”

When asked if he had sought an explanation from Nagendra, Siddaramaiah responded, “I have not yet asked. I will have to go through the preliminary report. After going through the report, we will decide.”

On Monday, the BJP held a meeting to discuss its further protest. Leader of the Opposition R Ashok said that in the meeting, the plans for protests were chalked out. “We have made a plan for a sustained protest. They (Congress) are thieves. Until the resignation is submitted, we will continue the protests,” Ashok said.

“I have already discussed with the state president about meeting the governor and bringing our MLAs together for a protest. We will hold protests in all the districts and they will continue till the resignation is given,” he said. “We believe that Nagendra might have 10% of the scammed money and the rest is shared by CM and others.”

JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy also added that the scam is not limited to Nagendra. “The chief minister who holds the finance portfolio should also be held responsible. The money that belongs to the families of the community has been sent for the Telangana elections,” he said.

The controversy erupted following the suicide of the accounts superintendent at the corporation on May 26.

His death note revealed the unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore from the corporation’s bank account, with ₹88.62 crore illegally moved to various accounts, allegedly linked to prominent IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.