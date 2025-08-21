Won't be deterred, says father of RG Kar victim on ‘defamation case’ by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has reportedly filed a defamation case against the father of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last year, a case that rocked the country, triggering protests over the safety of women. A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata last year. (AFP)

Reacting to reports of the TMC leader filing a case against him, the victim's father on Wednesday said he "will not be deterred", adding that the case filed is just an attempt to provoke and instigate.

"Whatever you do, I will not be deterred. I will stop only after reaching my goal...This fight will go on as long as I live...I will snatch justice for our daughter and I will also fight wherever such crimes occur...," the rape-murder victim's father said, adding he hasn't received any notice over the case yet, and will determine next steps once he does.

Kunal Ghosh had earlier sent a legal notice to the rape-murder victim's father over making remarks in a "politically motivated way". "I hold him in high regards, I have full sympathy. But the statements he is making in a politically motivated way are not right...These are all false...It is not right if he says whatever comes to his mouth or whatever the political parties teach him," Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI last week.

Days later, Ghosh filed a defamation case against the father of the victim over allegedly being accused by him of playing an "intermediary" between the West Bengal government and the CBI in an attempt to stall the proceedings of the rape-murder case, NDTV reported.

Reacting to the defamation case, the victim's father said, "I have spoken with the lawyer, we will take whatever steps are necessary...He (Kunal Ghosh) used to speak with me over phone and even send messages. I finally blocked him after August 9."

Earlier this month, the victim's father had alleged that his wife, who was injured in a "police lathicharge" during protests in Kolkata marking one year of the rape-murder case, was denied admission into a hospital for treatment. He said the private hospital did so due to pressure from the Bengal government.

“The doctor who checked my wife on Saturday evening said that she would be admitted for treatment. But after he left the hospital, there was a sudden change in the attitude of others in the hospital. They started dilly-dallying. Then they told me that my wife could not be admitted as there was some pressure on them from the state government,” PTI quoted the RG Kar victim's father as saying.

A second-year postgraduate student was found raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College last year on August 9. The incident had sparked nationwide protests, raising concerns over the safety of women.