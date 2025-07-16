'Words which I didn't utter…': Raj Thackeray denies making remark on alliance with Sena-UBT

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed sections of the media, accusing them of twisting his words and falsely suggesting that he hinted at an alliance with his political rival and cousin, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Raj Thackeray instructed MNS workers to prepare for the upcoming civil polls without giving any indication about the alliance with Shiv Sena UBT.(HT Photo)

In a post on X, Thackeray clarified that if he wants to make any political statement, he will do so by holding a press conference.

"On 14th and 15th July 2025, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had organised a camp at Igatpuri for select office-bearers. During that camp, I had an informal conversation with journalists. During this, I was asked about the victory rally on 5th July. I responded that the rally was not political but a celebration of the Marathi people's victory. Then, I was asked, 'What about the alliance?' To which I replied, "Should I discuss alliance matters with you now?" Thackeray wrote in a social media post in Marathi.

"Words, which I did not utter, were put in my mouth, claiming that the decision on the alliance would be taken after assessing the situation before the municipal elections," he said, adding that informal talks should remain informal in nature.

The clarification comes days after Thackeray, in a conclave for selected office-bearers at Igatpuri in Nashik, instructed party workers statewide to commence preparations for the upcoming civil polls without giving any indication about the alliance with Shiv Sena UBT.

Thaw or tease?

The sudden appearance of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray on the same stage earlier this month was widely seen as a potential thaw in their decades-long political estrangement.

Uddhav, seizing the moment during the joint rally said, "We have come together to stay together. We will capture power in Mumbai and Maharashtra."

While Uddhav Thackeray appears keen for a tie-up ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere, the MNS chief is yet to make his intentions clear. He said the MNS will take a final call on polls after the civic polls.

The elections to the high-profile civic body in Mumbai, which Sena considers its citadel and homeground, and other municipal corporations are due by the end of this year.

Uddhav-Raj political drift

Raj Thackeray broke away from the Shiv Sena in 2005 after a fallout with his cousin Uddhav and went on to form the MNS.

He has been projecting it as the true champion of the cause of the sons-of-the-soil. The parties, led by the cousins, had since contested elections against each other, notwithstanding the intermittent calls for reunion raised by certain quarters.

(with PTI inputs)