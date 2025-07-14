Raut says Raj, Uddhav alliance necessary to protect Maharashtra

MUMBAI: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections draw near, the political temperature in Maharashtra has shot up, fuelled by the growing buzz of a possible truce between the long-estranged Thackeray cousins — Uddhav and Raj. Mumbai, India, July 05, 2025: Raj Thackeray, Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), reunited after 20 years at a public rally at NSCI Dome, Worli in Mumbai. The event, titled "Awaj Marathicha" (Voice of the Marathi), was jointly organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to mark the withdrawal of government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language policy in primary schools. Mumbai, India. 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is now openly rooting for a reconciliation, calling it “the need of the hour” to protect Maharashtra’s interests. The party claims that the ruling dispensation — both in Mumbai and Delhi — is desperately trying to sabotage the reunion, fearing it could spell the end for several political careers.

“The very idea of Uddhav and Raj joining hands has rattled the ruling parties,” wrote Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in his latest column in Saamana, the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece. “Leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra are trembling. They know their politics will collapse like a house of cards if the brothers unite — especially Eknath Shinde.”

Raut also alleged that Shinde, during his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, offered to merge with the BJP and even pitched himself as chief minister of Maharashtra— just to block the Thackeray reconciliation. “Shinde knows Fadnavis can’t stop it. He begged Shah to intervene,” Raut wrote, adding that MLAs like Uday Samant and Sanjay Shirsat have been boasting about how Shinde and Shah will scuttle the potential alliance.

At the heart of the speculation is the symbolic joint rally held by Uddhav and Raj on July 5, where they protested the imposition of Hindi as a third language in schools, terming it a threat to Marathi identity. Uddhav made an emotional pitch, saying the brothers had come together “to stay together”. But Raj, while echoing the Marathi cause, stopped short of endorsing a formal political alliance — a silence that now looms large.

For now, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) appears non-committal. “Such decisions are taken by our supreme leader,” said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. “Raj Thackeray will decide at the right time. We are ready for all possibilities — including contesting alone.”

While Sena (UBT) continues to drum up public sentiment around the Thackeray thaw, Raut has also tried to stir the pot on regional identity politics, claiming growing resentment among Marathi speakers towards the perceived dominance of Jains and Gujaratis under Amit Shah’s policies. “The joint rally helped revive confidence among Marathi-speaking voters. But the real test is the political alliance — which hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

On Sunday, Raut told reporters that the mood during the rally was “positive”, but the final decision would come once the BMC election dates are out. “There are concerns because of Shinde and Fadnavis’s secret meetings with Raj Thackeray. But ultimately, it is the will of the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the entire episode as a desperate spectacle. “This shows the helplessness of Uddhav, Aaditya and Raut,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. “They once called Raj and his party irrelevant, even finished. Now they’re chasing him for an alliance. This is not strategy — it’s survival.”