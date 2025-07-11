MNS chief Raj Thackeray to rally the crowds of Mira Road once again on July 18

Mumbai: Buoyed by the enthusiastic crowd which marched through the streets of Mira Road on Tuesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a rally along those same streets on July 18. Mumbai, India, July 05, 2025: Raj Thackeray, Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), reunited after 20 years at a public rally at NSCI Dome, Worli in Mumbai. The event, titled "Awaj Marathicha" (Voice of the Marathi), was jointly organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to mark the withdrawal of government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language policy in primary schools. Mumbai, India. 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Sandeep Rane, Mira Bhayander MNS chief, said, “Rajsaheb will be coming to Mira Road on July 18 to open a shakha (local office).” Rane added that the MNS supremo will also address a meeting at St. Paul High School near Balaji Circle to congratulate the Marathi manoos for their solidarity during the Tuesday morcha.

Since June 30, when MNS workers thrashed Babulal Chowdhury, owner of Jodhpur sweets for not being able to speak marathi, the language debate has grown in proportions and spilled onto the Mira Road streets twice. As the video of the incident went viral, the traders of Mira Road protested the violence against one of their own. Soon after, to counter the traders’ protest, MNS workers announced a morcha of their own. Defying prohibitory orders and ignoring preventive arrests, MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, local leaders, and locals marched through the streets of Mira road on July 9. The rally, an escalation of the momentum building since Raj and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray came together on Saturday at the NSCI Dome, saw at least a thousand political party workers march from Balaji Circle to Mira Road Railway station.

On July 18, Raj will once again address the crowd close to the Balaji circle.

In response, Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “All political leaders are welcome in Mira Road. I have represented the city. I welcome Raj Thackeray.”