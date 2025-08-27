Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
'World always changing': Minister on PM Modi's China trip as US tariffs hit 50%

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 04:25 pm IST

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for external affairs, says strength of India's economy will carry it through these times

In the first response from a top official in the Narendra Modi government on the day US trade tariffs on India hit 50%, union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh noted that “the world is always changing” as he told reporters, “The strength of our economy will carry us through these times.”

Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks to reporters.(ANI)
Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks to reporters.(ANI)

He was asked about PM Modi's upcoming visit to China for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the end of August, as India-China relations see a thaw in light of Donald Trump's punitive tariff moves.

“You see, the world is always changing — the political climate, the investment climate, the business… it's always changing. And we are well-prepared to meet up with any eventuality. Our economy is growing; it's strong and resilient,” he responded to that, as per an ANI report.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has kept the door open for negotiations with US for a trade deal, people familiar with the matter told HT on Wednesday.

