Home / India News / World Mental Health Day: Harsh Vardhan urges people in need to come forward, seek help

World Mental Health Day: Harsh Vardhan urges people in need to come forward, seek help

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
World Mental Health Day observed globally on October 10 every year.
World Mental Health Day observed globally on October 10 every year.(PTI)
         

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the Centre has been facilitating the provision of mental health services up to district level and urged people in need to come forward and seek help.

“On World Mental Health Day let’s promulgate the message of Mental Health Matters and help end stigma associated with mental illness. The Modi government has been facilitating provision of mental health services up to district level, I urge people in need to come forward and seek help,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

World Mental Health Day observed globally on October 10 every year.

