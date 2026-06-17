Trump's help offer if India ever attacked, Modi's Hormuz appeal: Top quotes from G7 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met after 16 months. Several issues were discussed, including the safety of seafarers amid ship attacks, the reopening of Strait of Hormuz, and the future of India-US trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit(AP)

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PM Modi raised concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Strait of Hormuz during the brief interaction, and also mentioned stability in West Asia. Track live updates here

“Many Indian seafarers in Strait of Hormuz, their safety of utmost importance,” PM Modi told Trump at a bilateral meet.

ALSO READ | PM Modi raises safety of 'lakhs of Indian seafarers' in Hormuz in G7 meeting with Trump

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi

Modi has told Trump on the sidelines of the G7 that the deal with Iran offers “new hope for peace and stability” in West Asia. “And I am confident that this will lead to a longstanding peace in the region,” the prime minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi says he and Trump “agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy”. India has “consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi says he and Trump “agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy”. India has “consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in maritime sector; I believe that their security is equally important,” PM Modi told Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in maritime sector; I believe that their security is equally important,” PM Modi told Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | India can play big role in West Asia, everything else as long as Modi is leader: Trump Trump ready to help India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | India can play big role in West Asia, everything else as long as Modi is leader: Trump Trump ready to help India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump said the United States would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked. “If anybody attacks that man (pointing to Modi), we're gonna be there. Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said the United States would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked. “If anybody attacks that man (pointing to Modi), we're gonna be there. Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

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On US-India relations and trade, Trump described Modi as a “very tough negotiator,” praising his political instincts and leadership style.

“He’s one of the toughest, actually. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He’s like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as they come,” Trump said, adding that appearances can be “deceptive” when it comes to the Indian leader.

Trump also indicated future engagement, saying, “We’ll be going to India sometime in the future.”

He remarked that India plays a “big role in everything,” adding, “As long as he is the leader, India plays a big role,” referring to Modi.

The US President further said that people in India hold “tremendous respect” for PM Modi.

Trump called the US-Iran agreement a “very strong” and “pretty detailed” framework, saying he believes Iran wants to sign the deal and “get back to a normal life” following the US-Israeli war.

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Asked about Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon, Trump said he wants the US ally to “be able to protect itself” while also urging it to use “good judgement.”

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