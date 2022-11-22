Home / India News / Wrapped in mosquito nets, Bengal BJP leaders' protest over dengue. Watch

Wrapped in mosquito nets, Bengal BJP leaders' protest over dengue. Watch

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:39 PM IST

Dengue cases: Bengal has seen a record surge in dengue cases this year.

Kolkata: BJP leaders are seen wrapped in mosquito nets. (ANI)
BySwati Bhasin

Wrapped in mosquito nets, the leaders of the BJP carried out a march in Kolkata on Tuesday - protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal - over the spike in dengue cases. Shouting slogans against the Trinamool government, the leaders were seen marching with posters and dummy mosquitoes in their hands in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in assembly, wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to dispatch a central team of doctors to the state where dengue cases have shot up to a record high this year. “I request you to kind dispatch central team of doctors and public health experts to monitor the situation and guide the state government in this time of distress," he had said in the letter, HT had reported. “The state government is busy hiding and burying the data on the deaths and not willing to provide transparency on the information regarding demarcation of zones from where the maximum number of dengue cases are being reported,” he had further added.

On Tuesday, he yet again slammed the ruling party in Bengal. "The health Minister doesn't come to the House (Assembly). No discussion takes place over Health and Home Departments, they don't take questions," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state has witnessed a worrying surge in dengue cases this year. HT had earlier this year reported that the state had recorded highest tally in four years in the first 26 weeks of 2022.

Till early November, the state had registered more than 5,000 cases, higher than the figure reported during the 2019 outbreak.

(With inputs from ANI)

