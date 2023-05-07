Vinesh Phogat reacts to Ganguly's ‘not complete knowledge’ remarks on protest

Star grappler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday said that Sourav Ganguly can come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar as an athlete if he wants to understand the issue, a day after the former Indian cricketer declined to comment on the ongoing protest saying he "doesn't have complete knowledge" about it. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly (Left to Right).

“If he wants to support us in our pursuit of justice, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand everything from us,” Vinesh Phogat told the media.

Some of India's top wrestlers have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. While the Delhi Police has filed two FIRs in the matter, the aggrieved wrestlers have continued their protest seeking Singh's arrest and resignation as WFI president.

At an event on Friday, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said wrestlers have brought a lot of accolades to the country and expressed hope the matter will be resolved soon. Ganguly, however, declined to offer his opinion on the issue claiming a lack of “complete knowledge” about it.

"Let them fight their battle. That's what it is. I really do not know what's happening there. I obviously read in the newspapers and I realise one thing in the sports world that you don't talk about things that you don't have complete knowledge about," Ganguly said.

"So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved," he added.

Wrestlers will be taking out a candle march at 7pm on Sunday as a part of their protest against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat also said, "The further course of action is being discussed with our legal team. They will decide what to do next."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON