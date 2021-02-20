Write on R-Day 'diabolical violence': Chennai school question paper stokes row

A particular question of a Class 10 English exam paper in a CBSE school in Chennai has stoked a row on social media after musician TM Krishna shared a photo of the question paper on Twitter. In a five-mark question, students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper condemning the Republic Day violence on Delhi in 100-120 words. Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".

The exam was held on February 11. The question was part of the second revision exams, reports said.

"The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever. Suggest few measures from your end to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation," the question read.

“This is a sample from a Class X English paper of a popular Chennai school. The incident and the much larger farm bills issue is still being discussed but here this is being said 'violent maniacs under external instigation',” said TM Krishna in his tweet.

While many online users agreed with Krishna and denounced the choice of words in the question, many said there was nothing wrong with the question as protesters desecrated Red Fort, National Flag on January 26.

Protesters took out a tractor march on Republic Day and, deviating from their pre-decided route, entered Delhi, resulting in a clash with police. Protesters then went to Red Fort and hoisted religious flags on its top. Delhi Police are investigating the case and have arrested 152 people in connection with the violence.