Write on R-Day 'diabolical violence': Chennai school question paper stokes row
A particular question of a Class 10 English exam paper in a CBSE school in Chennai has stoked a row on social media after musician TM Krishna shared a photo of the question paper on Twitter. In a five-mark question, students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper condemning the Republic Day violence on Delhi in 100-120 words. Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".
The exam was held on February 11. The question was part of the second revision exams, reports said.
Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner
"The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever. Suggest few measures from your end to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation," the question read.
“This is a sample from a Class X English paper of a popular Chennai school. The incident and the much larger farm bills issue is still being discussed but here this is being said 'violent maniacs under external instigation',” said TM Krishna in his tweet.
While many online users agreed with Krishna and denounced the choice of words in the question, many said there was nothing wrong with the question as protesters desecrated Red Fort, National Flag on January 26.
Protesters took out a tractor march on Republic Day and, deviating from their pre-decided route, entered Delhi, resulting in a clash with police. Protesters then went to Red Fort and hoisted religious flags on its top. Delhi Police are investigating the case and have arrested 152 people in connection with the violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Write on R-Day 'diabolical violence': Chennai school question paper stokes row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre releases ₹1 lakh crore GST compensation to states since Oct 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox