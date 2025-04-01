Menu Explore
Xi, Murmu exchange greetings on 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties

ByReuters
Apr 01, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully and that he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, and jointly safeguard peace in border areas

BEIJING: China and India should work more closely together, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian President Droupadi Murmu, saying their relationship should take the form of a “Dragon-Elephant tango” - a dance between their emblematic animals.

The Chinese and Indian presidents exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic ties. (File Photos)
The Chinese and Indian presidents exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic ties. (File Photos)

The Chinese and Indian presidents exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the start of their diplomatic ties, as tensions ease after a 2020 clash between their troops along their shared border in the Himalayas.

Xi said the neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully and that he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, and jointly safeguard peace in border areas.

News / India News / Xi, Murmu exchange greetings on 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties
